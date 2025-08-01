During an official visit to Washington, DC, Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan met with the Chair of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX).
Congressman Arrington played a senior role in formulating and passing the new U.S. federal budget law, referred to by President Donald Trump as "The Big Beautiful Bill." The law, which passed by a narrow majority of 218 to 214, reflects the United States' priorities for the coming year, including strengthening border security and supporting strategic partnerships — among them, the State of Israel.
During the meeting, Arrington asked the Governor to bless him. Dagan recited the Priestly Blessing and said, "The G-d who blessed Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and Joseph whose land we are building in Samaria, should bless you. You really are a true friend of the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and especially the pioneering residents of Judea and Samaria. You have to know that we love you. G-d bless you."
Rep. Arrington replied, "Amen," and added: "May G-d bless and keep the people of Judea and Samaria."