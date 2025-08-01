דגן מברך את יו"ר וועדת התקציב בקונגרס מועצה אזורית שומרון

During an official visit to Washington, DC, Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan met with the Chair of the House Budget Committee, Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX).

Congressman Arrington played a senior role in formulating and passing the new U.S. federal budget law, referred to by President Donald Trump as "The Big Beautiful Bill." The law, which passed by a narrow majority of 218 to 214, reflects the United States' priorities for the coming year, including strengthening border security and supporting strategic partnerships — among them, the State of Israel.

During the meeting, Arrington asked the Governor to bless him. Dagan recited the Priestly Blessing and said, "The G-d who blessed Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, and Joseph whose land we are building in Samaria, should bless you. You really are a true friend of the Jewish people, the State of Israel, and especially the pioneering residents of Judea and Samaria. You have to know that we love you. G-d bless you."

Rep. Arrington replied, "Amen," and added: "May G-d bless and keep the people of Judea and Samaria."