In light of the Syrian regime's massacre of Druze residents and Israel's retaliatory strikes, Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, is calling on the government to take a firm stance.

"Israel must intensify its strikes, including against official regime targets in Syria, until the massacre of the Druze community ceases," said Dagan.

He added, "This is an ethically significant statement—one that also carries a crushing strategic security message: Israel is a regional power capable of protecting its loyal partners."