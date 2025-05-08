IDF aircraft on Thursday morning struck a terrorist infrastructure site in the area of the Beaufort Ridge in southern Lebanon that was used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to manage its fire and defense array.

At the site, the IDF struck Hezbollah terrorists, weapons, and tunnel shafts. This infrastructure is part of a significant underground project that, due to IDF strikes, has been rendered inoperable.

The existence of this site and the activities conducted there constitute a blatant violation of the understanding between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF stressed. "The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel and will prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to reestablish and rebuild itself."

Earlier this week, the IAF struck terror infrastructure sites within a Hezbollah strategic weapons production and storage facility in the Beqaa area in Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed in a statement.

The strike followed the identification of Hezbollah's attempts to reestablish presence and operations within the facility, the statement said.

Additionally, Hezbollah military infrastructure sites were struck in the area of Srifa.

“These Hezbollah activities and the presence of weapons in these areas constitute a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” said the IDF.