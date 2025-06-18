The leadership of the two major Shia groups in Lebanon, Amal and Hezbollah, convened to discuss the situation in the Middle East amid the war between Iran and Israel and developments in Lebanon.

According to a report by Al Akhbar, the two organizations condemned Israel's attack on Lebanon, which they referred to as "desperate attempts to attack the Axis of Resistance and harm the will of free states."

In a bilateral statement published after the meeting, the organizations noted that Iran would continue to be the strong foundation of the fight against the plan to achieve hegemony and colonialism.

Regarding the internal situation in Lebanon, the organizations stressed the importance of rehabilitating the areas that were harmed by "Israeli aggression," classified the goal as a national priority, and called on the Lebanese government and society to increase their efforts to complete the reconstruction and provide what was needed for the citizens.

Ahead of the Muslim month of Muharram, during which Shi'ites commemorate the death of Mohammad's grandson, Hussain, in the 608 CE battle of Karbala, the organizations noted the need to turn these days into a milestone for the struggle and to send a message to the "Zionist enemy" that the people of Lebanon will not relent from defending its land and honor.