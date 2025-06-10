The War Wounded For Victory Forum, representing hundreds of combat-injured veterans from Operation Swords of Iron, issued an unequivocal appeal today (Tuesday) to Prime Minister Netanyahu and government ministers: halt the enemy’s advances by decisively continuing the war, not agreeing to a ceasefire.

In their letter, the veterans, many scarred physically and emotionally, warned that stopping the campaign now would harm Israel’s deterrence and endanger soldiers’ lives. They urged that Hamas only be defeated through drastic measures: relocating Gaza’s civilian population southward and enforcing a full northern Gaza embargo—with no mercy toward terrorists.

They wrote, “Our injuries, pain, and sacrifices were borne for a single goal: victory. Not a pause. Not compromises. Not emptying the fight of its purpose. We demand: continue fighting until total victory. No cease-fire. No truces. No deals. Halting the war now undermines our deterrence, shakes the belief in our cause, jeopardizes soldiers’ lives, and signals weakness to the enemy.”

The forum called for a “firm hand, full military power, and a clear message to the world: Jewish blood will not be abandoned. Only by relocating Gaza’s population southward and enforcing uncompromising sanctions—cutting off water, food, and aid to terrorists—can we complete the mission and win. The War Wounded Forum declares loudly: stopping now equals surrender; victory now justifies sacrifice. We demand triumph."