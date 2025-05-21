Earlier on Wednesday, the IDF struck in the area of Tyre in southern Lebanon and eliminated a key Hezbollah engineer.

The terrorist, named as Hussein Nazih Barja, was a significant source of knowledge in the field of weapons production in Lebanon, in the Research, Development and Production Directorate of the terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The Research, Development and Production Directorate of the Hezbollah terrorist organization is responsible for the production and maintenance of weapons and works to increase the organization's ability to supply weapons. Since its establishment, it has managed many projects for the production of weapons in the area, including the production of precise missiles.

Hussein Nazih Barja is an engineer with extensive experience in the unit, responsible for establishing the necessary infrastructure for the production of precise surface-to-surface missiles in the area. His elimination was intended to damage Hezbollah's re-establishment efforts after Operation "Northern Arrows."

Barja's actions "constituted a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon," the IDF stressed, adding that it "will continue to operate in order to remove any threat posed to the State of Israel."