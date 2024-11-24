Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacted to the announcement that the body of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan has been found in the UAE and that the search for the missing rabbi ended with the confirmation that he had been murdered by his abductors.

"I mourn with sorrow and outrage the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan," President Herzog said. "This vile antisemitic attack is a reminder of the inhumanity of the enemies of the Jewish people. It will not deter us from continuing to grow flourishing communities in the UAE or anywhere - especially with the help of the dedicated commitment and work of the Chabad emissaries all over the world."

"I thank the UAE authorities for their swift action, and trust they will work tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice. Our thoughts and condolences are with Rabbi Kogan’s wife and family. May his memory be a blessing," the President said.

Herzog's statement follows the announcement of the Prime Minister's Office and Foreign Ministry that "the UAE intelligence and security authorities have located the body of Zvi Kogan, who has been missing since Thursday, 21 November 2024. The Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family from the start of the event and is continuing to assist it at this difficult time; his family in Israel has also been updated."

"The murder of Zvi Kogan, of blessed memory, is an abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism. The State of Israel will use all means and will deal with the criminals responsible for his death to the fullest extent of the law," the PMO stated.