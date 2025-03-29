Israel is examining reports published on social media claiming that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has sentenced three Uzbek citizens to death for the murder of Chabad-Lubavitch emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan.

The three were arrested in Turkey a short time after the murder, and extradited to the UAE.

In a conversation between one of the murders and his mother, published on X, the murder informs his mother of the sentence he received.

Upon their arrests, all three were suspected of severe crimes which carry the death sentence.

Rabbi Kogan was an aide to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, chief rabbi of the UAE.

Kogan was attacked by three Uzbeks, who are suspected of having been hired by Iran. The three allegedly followed Kogan from his workplace, the kosher supermarket in Abu Dhabi, and then escaped to Turkey. Kogan's vehicle was found an hour and a half's distance from Dubai.

An Israeli source told Israel's Kan 11 news channel that Kogan was kidnapped by "terrorists."