The body of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary to Abu Dhabi who went missing last week, has been found, the Prime Minister's Office confirmed Sunday morning.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates announced this morning (Sunday) that a body had been found in the country and that the identity of the deceased was in the process of being verified.

The Prime Minister's Office and Foreign Ministry stated, The UAE intelligence and security authorities have located the body of Zvi Kogan, who has been missing since Thursday, 21 November 2024.The Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family from the start of the event and is continuing to assist it at this difficult time; his family in Israel has also been updated."

"The murder of Zvi Kogan, of blessed memory, is an abhorrent act of antisemitic terrorism. The State of Israel will use all means and will deal with the criminals responsible for his death to the fullest extent of the law," the PMO stated.

Rabbi Kogan was an aide to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, chief rabbi of the UAE. Both men were in Israel until Tuesday, and met with Yossi Shelley, Israel's next ambassador to the UAE.

It is believed that Kogan was attacked by three Uzbeks, who are suspected of having been hired by Iran. The three allegedly followed Kogan from his workplace, the kosher supermarket in Abu Dhabi, and then escaped to Turkey. Kogan's vehicle was found an hour and a half's distance from Dubai.

An Israeli source told Israel's Kan 11 news channel that Kogan was kidnapped by "terrorists."

The Prime Minister's Office previously stated, "Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan citizen and Chabad emissary residing in the United Arab Emirates, has been missing since Thursday afternoon. Following his disappearance and based on information suggesting a terrorist event, an intensive investigation has been launched in the UAE. Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working tirelessly out of concern for his safety and well-being. It should be noted that the National Security Council previously issued a Level 3 travel warning (moderate threat) for the UAE, advising against non-essential travel and recommending heightened precautions for those currently in the country."