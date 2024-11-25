The funeral for Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who was abducted and murdered in the United Arab Emirates last week, was held at 8:00 p.m. at "770" in Kfar Chabad this evening (Monday).

The funeral will move from Kfar Chabad to Jerusalem, where it will stop at the Shamgar funeral home at 11:00 p.m. before proceeding to the Mount of Olives, where he will be buried.

Earlier today, the UAE Ministry of Interior announced the identities of the suspects in Rabbi Kogan's murder. The three perpetrators, who hold Uzbek nationality, were named as Olimpi Tohirovich (28 years old), Makhmudjon Abdurrahim (28 years old), and Azizi Kamilovich (33 years old).