The Wall Street Journal has published new details of the investigation into the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the UAE. According to the report, he left home that morning for a dentists appointment before disappearing.

His wife Rivky became worried upon receiving no response from him for some time, and involved the Jewish community, who in turn alerted the authorities.

A source familiar with the investigation claimed that the assailants abducted Rabbi Kogan and began driving with him toward neighboring Oman, but something went wrong during the attempt, leading them to murder Rabbi Kogan near the border.

Friends and family members of Rabbi Cohen said the exact circumstances surrounding his murder are still unclear.

The suspects in the murder of Rabbi Tzvi Cohen Photo: None

Last week, the Ministry of the Interior of the United Arab Emirates published photographs of the suspects in the murder.

The names of those arrested were also released: Olembay Toyirovich, 28, Mahmoud Abd Rahim, 28, and Azizet Kamalovich, 33, all born in Uzbekistan. If convicted under the correct sections of Emirati law, the three could face a firing squad.

Kan reports that although the murder was definitely the work of a terrorist organization, it is unclear whether or not they were backed by Iran. Iran has since denied any involvement and denounced UAE allegations that it was connected with the murder.