The United Arab Emirates officially confirmed this evening (Monday) that the three suspects in the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan will be executed.

In addition, a fourth defendant who assisted the three was sentenced to life imprisonment and deportation from the country.

A statement published in the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates noted that Kogan held Moldovan and Israeli citizenship.

רוצחי הרב צבי קוגן צילום: ללא

Rabbi Kogan was a Chabad emissary and an aide to Rabbi Levi Yitzchak Duchman, chief rabbi of the UAE. After he got married, he and his wife, the niece of Rabbi Gabi and Rivki Holzberg, who were murdered in the 2008 terrorist attack in Mumbai, India.

In November 2023, Kogan was attacked by three Uzbeks, who are suspected of having been hired by Iran. The three allegedly followed Kogan from his workplace, the kosher supermarket in Abu Dhabi, and then escaped to Turkey. Kogan's vehicle was found an hour and a half's distance from Dubai.