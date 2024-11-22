Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon spoke with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News about the ICC warrants against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and MK Yoav Gallant.

"This is a shameful and political decision that puts the Prime Minister of Israel and a former Defense Minister on the same list as convicted murderers. We need to speak with our allies and move forward with a decision to boycott the ICC and anyone who cooperates with it."

Danon claims the blame lies elsewhere as well. "We need to take action against the Palestinian Authority for its diplomatic terrorism against Israel."

He also referred to the ceasefire resolution that was vetoed by the US at the UN Security Council. "The world wants to move on. We will not let that happen - there will be no ceasefire without the hostages. The countries calling for one are abandoning their own citizens - there are hostages from many nationalities."

Danon talked about the upcoming transition to the Trump administration. "We are very happy with the nominations of the senior diplomats and politicians. They are true friends of Israel. We are happy for them and congratulate them on their nominations."

He also insisted that UNRWA needed to be replaced. "I told them years ago that they needed to prevent Hamas from infiltrating the organization. We will continue to cooperate with UN humanitarian organizations, but not those that promote hate and allow Hamas to operate from their facilities. We need to be thinking about organizations that can take UNRWA's place."

He concluded by comparing his current tenure with his first time in office as Israel's UN ambassador. "I never thought I would return here, but the war changed a lot, and we are all trying to do more. I tell my colleagues in Jerusalem and in the military that we know how to handle the international community, and the most important thing for them is to win the war."