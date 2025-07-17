MK Hanoch Milwidsky of the Likud issued strong criticism Thursday morning against Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman Yuli Edelstein, accusing him of reneging on agreements related to the proposed draft law.

Milwidsky sided with the haredi factions, claiming Edelstein had altered key elements of what had originally been agreed upon with haredi representatives.

"The draft presented to the haredim was not the one they were promised. Yuli introduced significant changes, which led to a deep crisis of trust," Milwidsky said in an interview with Kol Hai Radio.

He added, “The haredim are right! The whole notion of implementing biometric tracking in yeshivas is absurd and outrageous. Treating Torah scholars and rabbis as if they’re lying until proven otherwise — that’s something I cannot accept.”

Milwidsky also criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his lack of direct involvement in the dispute. “The Prime Minister hoped the issue would resolve itself. But if he doesn’t step in personally, it won’t be solved. Only he can bring a resolution,” he stressed.