Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon held a media stakeout ahead of the Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East today (Monday) in which he took the UN to task for its continued campaign against the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

"As you all know, we still have 50 hostages in Gaza and this war will not end when the hostages are still there. Hopefully, we're going to have news about the negotiations, but I will stress to the council today our commitment to bring back home all of them," Danon began.

"For weeks now, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has been feeding the people of Gaza. Over 46 million meals have been distributed directly to Palestinian families. Over 2 million meals are distributed in a single day, safely, efficiently, and without looting from Hamas. However, instead of supporting this effort, the UN has tried to sabotage it. It has ignored the GHF's offers for coordination. It has refused to condemn the brutal kidnapping and murders of GHF workers by Hamas. It has even threatened NGOs working with the GHF in assisting civilians in Gaza. The UN is putting politics over humanitarian work," he said.

According to Danon, "Many in the UN are actively spreading misinformation promoted by Hamas-controlled sources, defaming the GHF's work and providing cover for further attacks. This is a campaign, an organized, orchestrated campaign of disinformation, [that] has now reached the point of absurdity. Some actors have even promoted the insane conspiracy that GHF aid contains drugs.

"The UN should stop standing in the way. I urge the Secretary-General and all UN officials, if you care about the people of Gaza, stop with this campaign of disinformation and obstruction and help them help the people of Gaza," he said.