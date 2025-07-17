MK Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) on Thursday morning avoided directly answering a question regarding whether haredim who do not study Torah should be drafted into the IDF.

In an interview with Kol Barama Radio, Gafni was asked if a haredi man who does not study in yeshiva should enlist. He responded, “We take care of those who study Torah.”

When the interviewers pressed and asked, “And those who do not study should enlist?” he replied again, “We take care of Torah scholars.”

Gafni emphasized that the dismissal of Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Yuli Edelstein, does not constitute grounds for United Torah Judaism's return to the coalition. “Returning to the government is only possible with an agreed-upon enlistment law. Dismissing Edelstein will not bring us back to the government,” he noted.

During the interview, he strongly criticized his former coalition partners, saying, "There are parts of Religious Zionism and Likud that treat and speak to us as if we were animals in a jungle. They should look at themselves and stop preaching to us."