British broadcaster Piers Morgan confronted Daniella Weiss, leader of the Nachala movement, over the deaths of more than 20,000 Palestinian Arab children in Gaza since theOctober 7th massacre.

Weiss said the blame for the deaths ultimately lies with the Arab education system.

"I think that the parents should be very careful before they teach the children to hate Jews and to kill Jews," Weiss said. "I warn all Arabs from all sides, from all borders — stop educating children to hate."

"You have nothing to say about 20,000 children being killed? Nothing at all?" Morgan asked at one point.

"I have a lot to say about everything that happened as a result of the October 7th massacre," Weiss answered.

Morgan, visibly frustrated, accused Weiss of lacking empathy. "You couldn't give a damn, could you? You couldn't give a damn. You don’t care how many die in the process. You want them all gone."

Weiss referred to an earlier statement by Morgan. "The audience will judge."