Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, called on the UN Secretary-General and the UN Security Council to stand by Israel as it works to eliminate the existential threat from Iran.

"The State of Israel launched Operation 'Rising Lion' tonight against Iran's nuclear and missile infrastructure, with the aim of eliminating an existential and immediate threat to the citizens of Israel and the entire world," said Danon.

"The Iranian regime is blatantly violating international agreements, advancing towards nuclear weapons, and operating a regional terror network. When the world is silent - Israel is acting."

"I call on the UN Secretary-General and the members of the Security Council: This is a moment to make moral decisions. Stand by Israel - or you will be partners in a dangerous silence," stated Ambassador Danon.

"Unlike in the past - today we have a state, we have an army, and we are not waiting for those who want to destroy us to surprise us," he concluded.