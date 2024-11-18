Three people were lightly wounded Monday evening in Ramat Gan by shrapnel from a rocket fired from Lebanon into Israel.

At the same time, the IDF Spokesperson reported that the IDF had intercepted one launch from Lebanese territory and the report of the landing seemingly came after fragments of an interception fell.

Earlier, a woman, mother of four from Shfar'am was killed by a rocket.

Thirty injured were evacuated to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. A pregnant woman was transferred for observation and the rest of the patients are defined as lightly injured and suffering from anxiety.

MDA said the woman who was killed was in the safe room of her building at the time of the attack.