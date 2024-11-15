Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists demonstrated in Paris on Wednesday against an event for the Jewish community in France to raise funds for the support of IDF soldiers.

Samaria governor Yossi Dagan told the hundreds of Jews and Israel supporters gathered at the event: "I heard in the media the threats of the barbaric extremist Islamists here outside, but I came from Samaria, from the heart of the Land of Israel, to tell you: We will never bow our heads. The people of Israel are with you, we have a state, an army, and a home in the Land of Israel. The Land of Israel was ours, is ours, and will be ours forever. The people of Israel live."

"I have come to support you, our dear sisters and brothers in France. When I see you here together, it encourages me. We are Jews, and we are strong in Paris, in Jerusalem, in Samaria, and everywhere. We are Jews, and God is with us. We will never, ever fear them, we will never bow our heads," he added.

"We have one foundation stone and one root - a stone that no force in the world can break. We have our Land of Israel. The main thing is not to fear at all. We are not afraid," concluded Dagan.

Attorney Nili Naehori, chairperson of Israel Is Forever, said, "The extreme left and pro-Hamas organizations tried everything to cancel the event. Despite the petitions, the discussions in parliament, the demonstrations, the threats, the pressures, we held it with pride and strength. No one will succeed in stopping us."