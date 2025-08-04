Exactly 20 years after it was uprooted and several months after the government approved its resettlement, the uprooted families of the Samaria village of Sa-Nur and young couples have formed a core resettlement group and are organizing to reestablish the community.

The establishment meeting was held in the office of Samaria Governor Yossi Dagan, who was uprooted from Sa-Nur himself and became part of the core resettlement group.

"We are begining a historic step today, the first two and a half hour meeting of the founding core of the resettled Sa-Nur community. The Israeli government, led by Minister Bezalel Smotrich, made a strategic and historic decision to restore Jewish settlement in Sa-Nur officially and fully. The return to Sa-Nur, and later to Homesh, and with G-d's help to other communities in northern Samaria, and there is more room for additional communities."

He added, “This step is not just a correction for the expelled families or for this group of families — it is not just a correction for the Samaria region. It is a national correction, a correction on the level of the enlightened and cultured world. Today we all understand that this is a battle between the forces of light and the forces of darkness, with all that that entails.”

According to Dagan, “What enabled the October 7th massacre — which led us into horror and into a war between the forces of good and evil across the world — was, directly, the disengagement from Gush Katif and northern Samaria. This community nucleus is now forming in the coming months to create a structured communal effort, in coordination with all government ministries. The State of Israel will rebuild northern Samaria. If you believe we had the power to destroy — believe, as we do, and as all of Israel stands with us — that we have the power to repair. And we will repair it, in Sa-Nur and all of northern Samaria. With G-d’s help, also in Gush Katif. Amen.”

The establishment meeting Photo: Samaria Regional Council

Chairman of the Religious Zionist Party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who led the government decision on the matter, praised the move: "A historic correction — the return to Sa-Nur is Zionism at its best. Twenty years after the disengagement, this year is a record year in which we established 50 new communities in Judea and Samaria. We have reestablished Sa-Nur, and the establishment of a return nucleus is truly significant news. We are correcting the injustice in northern Samaria, and with God’s help, we will also correct the injustice of the disengagement from Gush Katif. The painful consequences of the flourishing terror in Gaza are deeply felt — the time for correction has come."