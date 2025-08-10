The Samaria Regional Council announced plans to rebuild the evacuated communities of Ganim and Kadim and estimates they could accommodate approximately 46,000 residents once construction is complete. The assessment is based on professional planning reviews and available state-owned lands surrounding the sites.

Council head Yossi Dagan called on the government to include Ganim and Kadim in the repeal of the 2005 Disengagement Law, urging the Cabinet to address the matter in its upcoming meeting.

“Twenty years after the sin of abandonment, the time for correction has come,” Dagan said. “Repealing the law for these communities will complete the rectification of the crime committed in the Disengagement from the four northern Samaria settlements.”

Dagan thanked Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for leading government decisions to restore all uprooted northern Samaria communities, noting progress already seen in Homesh and Sa-Nur.

Over the weekend, the council announced the resumption of municipal services in Sa-Nur for the first time in two decades. Sanitation Department teams, together with returning families, cleared waste from the site and installed a garbage container—marking a symbolic step in reestablishing the community.

יוסי דגן עם המכולה בשא-נור דוברות מועצת שומרון

“We are pleased to take another significant step toward returning to the community and beginning practical preparations for absorbing residents as part of the Samaria Regional Council,” Dagan said.