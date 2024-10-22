The potential first-ever First Gentleman, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris, has claimed that former US President Donald Trump "does not care" about Jews.

Speaking at a Jewish voter rally in Southfield, Michigan, earlier this week, Emhoff spoke out against Jews on the other side of the political aisle.

"It’s so vexing to me that any Jew supports him," he vented, campaigning for his wife to take the election instead.

He claimed that Trump "foments antisemitism everywhere he goes. He does not care about us."

Emhoff, who was born Jewish and attended a Reform Temple, quoted controversial statements Trump made in the past, and a 2022 dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Trump said following the dinner that he had not met Fuentes before the dinner, and did not know that he was a white nationalist. Fuentes had been brought to the dinner as a surprise guest, he added.

In his words, Emhoff ignored his wife's own anti-Israel statements, and Trump's decisive actions in support of the Jewish state.

Last week, while speaking at a campaign event at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Kamala Harris responded to an attendee who called Israel "genocidal," saying that his complaint "is real."

"I know what you’re speaking of. I want the ceasefire. I want the war to end, and I respect your right to speak, but I am speaking right now." When the attendee said, "What about the genocide?" she responded, "What he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice."

An official from Harris' campaign said that she "did not and does not" agree with the attendee. However, she has yet to release an official statement in support of Israel and condemning those who call its war for its existence a "genocide."

Under the Biden-Harris administration, the US has threatened that Israel has 30 days to allow more American humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip or America will cut off military aid to Israel.

In the same threatening letter, the US also criticized recent legislation in the Knesset targeting UNRWA, the UN agency tasked with caring for the descendants of Arab refugees which has been shown to employ Hamas terrorists, including multiple terrorists who took part in the October 7 massacre.

About half of all humanitarian aid which enters Gaza is taken over by Hamas, which uses the aid for its terrorists and terror activities, and sells what it does not need to the citizens of Gaza at outrageously high prices. The money is then used to fund Hamas' continued operations.

Earlier this month, Harris told reporters, "We have got to reach a ceasefire. We've got to de-escalate." Her comments did not mention that de-escalation prior to the complete destruction of the Hamas and Hezbollah terror groups would allow both to reconstitute themselves, re-arm, and threaten Israel at a later date.