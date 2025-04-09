כ"ץ בציר מורג בעזה שירה קינן, משרד הביטחון

Minister of Defense Israel Katz visited the Morag Corridor in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, together with the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, Major General Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the 36th Division, Brigadier General Moran Omer, and other commanders.

During the visit, the commanders in the field briefed the Defense Minister on IDF operations in the area and the progress in its seizure.

Katz stated: "I came here today to support the commanders and soldiers of the IDF who are fighting with determination to free the hostages and hurt Hamas's strength. The IDF is eliminating terrorists, locating and eliminating terrorist infrastructure, and dividing the Gaza Strip, even in places like the Morag Corridor where we haven't operated in the past."

He added: "The Gazan population is leaving the combat zones and many territories are being siezed and added to the State of Israel's security zones and Gaza is being left smaller and isolated. If Hamas continues in its refusal and will not release the hostages soon, the IDF will move to intense combat in all of Gaza until the hostages are released and Hamas is defeated.

"At the same time, we are working to advance a voluntary emigration program for the residents of Gaza in line with the US President's vision, which we are working to implement. I turn to the residents of Gaza: Get rid of Hamas and return the hostages - that is the only way to stop the war."