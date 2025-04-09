Upon landing in Israel this morning from his whirlwind trip to Hungary, and then last minute invitation to DC, Netanyahu had to go straight to the court room, and boy did he have what to say in the court room today!

For years, Prime Minister Netanyahu held back. All these years he has remained quiet waiting for the day he would be able to defend himself in court, and refusing to expose the full extent of the corruption inside Israel’s justice system.

But now, with every passing day of these sham court proceedings, and as more Israelis wake up to the truth, Netanyahu is finally saying out loud what many of us have known for a long time.

It all came to light again in court, when it was exposed that a former lawyer of his, David Shimron, was presented with an offer to become a state witness — and of course, this "offer" was conveniently leaked to the media to humiliate Netanyahu publicly and pressure his inner circle. Netanyahu’s response cut straight to the heart of the matter:

“It’s terrible, it’s horrifying. It breaks all boundaries. There’s no offense, no suspicion, nothing! And these people go from one close associate to another, to the people around me, fishing for something. And even Shimron was acquitted! So what is this? This is a witch hunt, a fishing expedition. This is simply a dark regime, a dark trial, criminal. You’re trying to bring down a Prime Minister — since you can’t beat him at the ballot box, you’re laying a net around him. What’s going on here?”

What’s going on is exactly what many of us have been warning about for years: a deliberate, orchestrated attempt by Israel’s politicized legal system, law enforcement, and media to crush the will of the citizens of the State of Israel by removing their elected leader.

Netanyahu did not stop there. He described with brutal honesty how this corrupt system has destroyed the lives of those closest to him:

“They crushed everyone around me — my wife, my child, all my close associates. They crushed democracy here and influenced the elections, and it continues to this very day. And all those who speak of the rule of law — where are you? Not only are you not saying a word against this, you are actively collaborating with it.”

This is no longer about Netanyahu. It’s about all of us. It’s about the erosion of our democracy by a shadow regime that pretends to act in the name of "law and order" while trampling the rights of citizens and elected officials alike.

And Netanyahu didn’t mince words when it came to the investigators and prosecutors running this witch hunt. He exposed the outrageous conflict of interest of police officer Roni Ritman, who actually believed Netanyahu had sent someone to file a complaint against him — and yet, was allowed to lead the investigation against the Prime Minister!

“How does that not taint the investigation? I don’t know. This isn’t speculation. How is it possible that this man is the one running the investigation against me? He’s in Lahav (the investigations unit). He thinks I sent someone, and he’s leading the investigation against me. What kind of investigation is this?”

On former Police Commissioner Roni Alsheikh’s baseless claim that Netanyahu sent private investigators against him:

“I said: 'Investigate this.' I didn’t send private investigators. I requested an investigation into this absurd claim. I told them, ‘Investigate it.’ This is absurd and contaminates the entire investigation.”

And on the cynical role of then-Attorney General Mandelblit, (who it is thought to have feared threats one of his own actions would be exposed and therefore allegedly caved to pressure, ed.):

“He was recruited. This Attorney General is part of the campaign. The moment he broke, he shattered into pieces. He’s collaborating with them and receiving strokes from the media, positive coverage.”

But perhaps Netanyahu’s most chilling words were these:

“The police want to topple a Prime Minister and are jailing his closest aides. This is extortion by threats. It feels like East Germany or Tehran — what kind of dark regime is this? Today, it’s already monstrous in scale. This is a dark regime. This is a dark trial. This is criminal.”

Yes, this is criminal. And the more the truth comes to light, the more that is being exposed, the clearer it becomes that the criminal elements are not sitting in the defendant’s chair — they are the ones running the system.

For too long, too many Israelis blindly trusted the justice system and the mainstream media. But today, thanks to Netanyahu’s courage and the undeniable facts being revealed in the courtroom and by some courageous media reporters in the media, Israelis are waking up.

(The Supreme Court's flouting yesterday of a clear law stating that the prime minister has the right to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet before his term is up is another example. Israel's 2002 General Security Service Law stipulates that the head of the Shin Bet is appointed by the government on the proposal of the prime minister. Ronen Bar took office in 2021, having been appointed by the Naftali Bennett administration, which preceded Netanyahu.The law states that the government can terminate the Shin Bet's mandate before its fixed term of 5 years expires, but the Court and Attorney General Baharav-Miara claim they have found ways to circumvent the law, ed.)

And if anyone still thinks this crusade will end with Netanyahu, just listen to the words of iconic Israeli radio personality Razi Barkai, who recently admitted on a podcast:

“Even after Bibi is gone, we will still have the problem of the Bibistim” — referring to Netanyahu’s supporters and the growing right-wing, traditional, religious public in Israel.

This is the smoking gun. Barkai is making clear for those who still don’t get it: this was never just about Netanyahu. It’s about the public he represents. It’s about silencing the growing nationalist camp in Israel — religious, traditional, and patriotic Israelis who will not bow to the unelected elites controlling our justice system and media.

Anyone who believes that this tiny elite will leave us alone once Netanyahu is out of office does not understand what is truly happening here.

Just as they tried to bring down Menachem Begin, Yitzhak Shamir, Ariel Sharon, and now Netanyahu, they will go after every future leader of our camp unless we are able to stop their abuse of the justice system and law enforcement.

This is why judicial reform is not just necessary — it is urgent.

We must restore the power to the people and put an end to this political abuse of our justice system and law enforcement, before they destroy our democracy altogether.

The fact that all this is being exposed is good news!

These are redemptive times, peeling off the layers of reality that have been stopping us as a nation from fulfilling our purpose as a people back as sovereign in our ancestral homeland.

Am Yisrael Chai!!!