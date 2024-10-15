The Biden Administration warned Israel that it has 30 days to allow more American humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip or America will cut off military aid to Israel.

The threat was made in a letter written by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and delivered to Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermeron Monday.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said in response, "This is just repugnant. Israel is fighting a war on seven fronts against terrorist forces that show no respect for humanity, law or morality, and Biden/Harris/Blinken/Austin are threatening to hold off assistance to Israel unless Israel increases 'humanitarian aid' that invariably just extends the war and is hijacked by Hamas."

"As a cruel addendum, the US is demanding that Israel cooperate more fully with the International Committee of the Red Cross when the ICRC has not once — NOT ONCE — visited the civilian hostages held in barbaric conditions by Hamas," he added.

"Make no mistake here — this is just political gamesmanship by the Biden/Harris administration to pick up a few more votes among it’s woke supporters. It is a cynical but deadly gambit that will make a hostage deal even less likely and lead to more carnage and instability. Amateur hour!" Friedman said.