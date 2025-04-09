A moving ceremony was held today (Wednesday) at the "Hozrim L'chayim" (Returning to Life) Rehabilitation Department at Tel Hashomer Hospital: Lt. Col. Hadi Falah, a Bedouin officer in the IDF who was seriously injured in battle in the Gaza Strip about three months ago, signed a special agreement to purchase all of the chametz of Gush Etzion residents in preparation for Passover.

The idea was born during a meeting held during the service of Falah and Rabbi Akiva Weiss, who served as a liaison in the Nahal Brigade. During their meetings at the 'Brigade House,' a friendship developed between them, and in one of their conversations, Falah raised a surprising question: "You are a religious rabbi, right? So why do you sell the chametz every year to a Palestinian? Why not to me – a Bedouin who serves the country and loves the people of Israel?"

A few days after the conversation, disaster struck. The force's two humvees ran over explosives. Four soldiers were killed and six were wounded, including Falah. Rabbi Weiss, who saw his friend among the wounded, held his hand when he asked for water and said to him: "Hadi, I will not only bring you water – I will bring you a sale of chametz!"

Despite his serious injury, Falah did not forget his request. When Rabbi Weiss visited him in the hospital, Falah asked him with a smile: "Well, what about the chametz?

מכירת החמץ צילום: סולמות

וייס פנה לרב יוסף צבי רימון, יו"ר עמותת סולמות, רב מרכז האקדמי לב, נשיא המזרחי ורב אזורי גוש עציון, וסיפר לו את הסיפור. הרב רימון סיפר: "ברגע ששמעתי את הפנייה מהאדי, סגן אלוף בדואי, שרוצה שנעשה מכירת חמץ דרכו, ידעתי: החמץ של גוש עציון יימכר דרכו", אמר הרב רימון. "זו זכות גדולה שהחמץ יימכר לאדם שמקריב את עצמו עבור עם ישראל ועבור מדינתנו הנפלאה. העדה הבדואית שותפה מדהימה בצה"ל ואף שילמה מחיר כבד במלחמה זו. שמחים מאוד בשותפות החשובה הזו".

היום, בטקס מרגש בנוכחות הרב רימון, הרב ויטמן, הרב עקיבא והרב יואב איקונין הושלמה המכירה. פלאח, שעדיין בתהליך שיקום ארוך, חתם על מסמכי מכירת החמץ של אלפי תושבי גוש עציון.

למכירה ביקשו להצטרף קהילות רבות מרחבי הארץ, ביניהם קיסריה, תל אביב, אפרת ועוד.