For the second year in a row, the Israeli Air Force will not hold its annual Independence Day flyby, and the naval sailby will not be held this year. Similarly to last year, the reason for the cancellation is the ongoing war.

Nonetheless, there will be a flyby over the Mount of Pilots and the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery on Memorial Day as a sign of respect to the casualties of war and victims of terror.

As was last year, the memorial flyby will be in a missing man formation - with one of the aircraft leaving the formation to salute the fallen who gave their lives to defend the State of Israel.

Before last year's flyover, the pilots were told over the radio: "At this moment, a sirens is being sounded across the country. We will fly over with respect and in a salute to our brothers who fell, and we will continue on their path of protecting the nation and land."