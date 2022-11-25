Former President is facing mounting criticism for reportedly having dinner with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Kanye West.

According to media reports, Fuentes and West were seen dining with Trump at Mar-a-Lago.

West was reported to have met with Trump on Tuesday, asking the former president to be his vice presidential running mate in 2024.

While sources confirmed to Axios that Fuentes did attend the dinner with Trump and West, Trump told the news outlet that he had never met Fuentes before dinning with him.

"Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said in a statement. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about."

Fuentes is the host of online show, “America First with Nick Fuentes.” He has been described as a “white nationalist” and accused of antisemitic and racist comments on his show and on social media.

The dinner at Mar-a-Lago took place one a week after Trump announced he was running for president in the 2024 election.

