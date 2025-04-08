Rochel and Aizik never imagined that their lives would take a violent turn when they took their 3-year-old Brachi to the doctor.

They expected to get a prescription, maybe a blood work-up. But they were sent to undergo an urgent battery of tests, which resulted in the words parents dread most of all:

Little Brachi has a rare form of cancer – myeloid leukemia.





Brachi is deteriorating fast, her leukemia worsening rapidly, and her parents were helpless. Rochel and Aizik started treatment, devoting all to their sick child and her baby brother. But the treatments did not help.

This innovative biological treatment, though very new, has already been proven successful in adults, and now there is a chance that little Brachi might be saved.

But Brachi's young parents have no resources to fly her to the USA, much less to pay for this advanced treatment.

They both had to give all they had already, and they can't afford this venture.

Broken hearted, they must turn to you!





Donate now







Help Rochel and Aizik save their little girl – they cannot do it without our help!



