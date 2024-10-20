US Vice President Harris publicly agreed with a protester who interrupted her to accuse Israel of committing “genocide”, The New York Post reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred this past Thursday, during a campaign stop at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. A pro-Hamas UWM student began yelling out at Harris while she was speaking, video of the exchange showed.

“I am so invested in you all, in every way,” Harris can be heard saying as the interruption began.

“And in genocide right?” the heckler said, adding, “Billions of dollars in genocide. Billions of dollars in genocide.”

Someone off-camera can be heard whispering “shut up” to the heckler, who continued speaking.

“I’m speaking right now,” Harris said before adding, “I know what you’re speaking of. I want the ceasefire. I want the war to end. And I respect your right to speak but I am speaking right now.”

“But what about the genocide? What about the genocide though?” yelled the protester, who was wearing a keffiyeh.

He was then escorted out of the hall while yelling, “19,000 children are dead, and you won’t call it a genocide.”

Harris then appeared to endorse his view, telling the crowd the issue “was real.”

“Listen, what he’s talking about, it’s real. That’s not the subject that I came to discuss today, but it’s real and I respect his voice,” Harris said after the heckler left.

The Vice President has never previously suggested that Israel’s counterterrorism war in Gaza amounts to a genocide of Gazans, noted The New York Post.

A Harris campaign official clarified, “That is not the view of the Biden-Harris Administration or the Vice President.”

Harris has regularly dealt with anti-Israel hecklers at her campaign rallies. In August, the Vice President ripped pro-Palestinian Arab protesters who tried to interrupt her as she was speaking during a rally in Detroit.

The protesters chanted “Kamala, Kamala, you can’t hide. We won’t vote for genocide” as Harris was delivering her remarks.

Harris then fired back, “You know what, if you want Donald Trump to win then say that. Otherwise, I’m speaking.” She then continued speaking.

Several weeks later, the Democratic presidential nominee responded to a pro-Palestinian Arab protester who heckled her at a campaign rally in Savannah, Georgia, saying that she and President Joe Biden are "working around the clock" to secure the release of hostages and a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

"Let me just say something. Hold up for a second. We are fighting for democracy. Everyone has a right and should have their voices heard,” Harris said in response to the heckler.

“I am speaking now. But on the subject: the president and I are working around the clock, we have got to get a hostage deal done and a ceasefire deal done now," she added.