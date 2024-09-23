IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari on Monday morning gave an unusual early-morning statement, warning Lebanese civilians of the danger Hezbollah has embedded into their villages.

Presenting footage of the area, Hagari said, "Here we are exposing Hezbollah’s method of hiding a cruise missile inside a home. The terrorists create a designated opening for the missile launch. Here you can see how we identified the terrorists making an opening in the building that exposed the missile."

"In a precise strike, the IDF eliminated the terrorists and this missile launching infrastructure, shortly before the launch," he added. "Shortly, the IDF will engage in extensive, precise strikes, against terror targets which have been embedded widely throughout Lebanon."

In a warning to the area's residents, he stressed, "We advise civilians from Lebanese villages located in and next to buildings and areas used by Hezbollah for military purposes, such as those used to store weapons, to immediately move out of harm's way for their own safety."