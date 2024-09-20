Air Force planes targeted a building in Beirut, reportedly aimed at eliminating an extremely senior member of Hezbollah. Israeli media reports that the target was Ibrahim Aqil, head of the organization's special operations department and considered the second in command.

The Home Front Command has instructed residents of Kiryat Shmona, Tzfat, Rosh Pina, Metulla and the surrounding communities to stay close to their safe rooms.

The attacks come after Hezbollah took responsibility for the firing of more than 150 missiles towards Israel’s northern communities on Friday.

The Israel Defense Forces announced this afternoon that a force from Unit 869 identified a Hezbollah terrorist who entered a military building of the organization in the area of ​​Kfar Kila in southern Lebanon, and taking quick action, an Air Force aircraft attacked the building where the terrorist was operating.

The Air Force also attacked various Hezbollah buildings in southern Lebanon.

In light of recent developments, the Security Cabinet will meet on Sunday in Jerusalem.