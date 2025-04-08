The Supreme Court announced this evening (Tuesday) that Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar will continue to serve until further notice. The announcement also stated that no replacement or acting head should be announced, though candidates can be interviewed.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ronen Bar will submit affidavits with their claims against each other. The government and Attorney Gali Baharav-Miara have until April 20 to reach a compromise.

Earlier this evening, Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg proposed a compromise during the hearing on the dismissal of the Shin Bet chief, Ronen Bar, according to which the issue of the dismissal will be transferred to the Senior Appointments Advisory Committee.

In response, Attorney Zion Amir, representing the government, said that he would agree to this on the condition that there would be no subsequent petitions against the dismissal.

The representative of the Attorney General's Office expressed firm opposition to the proposal, saying: "We have a claim of conflict of interest. The Prime Minister cannot deal with the issue."