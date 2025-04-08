Coalition disagreements will delay the process of dismissing the Attorney General. Chairman of the Constitution Committee, Knesset member Simcha Rothman, announced on Tuesday afternoon that the meeting of the Constitution Committee to elect a Knesset representative to the committee that proposes candidates for the position of Attorney General has been cancelled, following coalition disagreements on the selection of the representative.

As a result, the selection process will restart, with a new selection date being set, which will be published at least two weeks in advance, and it will be possible to submit nominations up to a week before the selection date.

Yesterday, it was reported that Likud Knesset members were infuriated by Justice Minister Yariv Levin, after he promoted MK Yinon Azulai (Shas), as an agreed-upon candidate on behalf of the coalition, to serve as a member of the committee that will recommend candidates for the position of Attorney General in place of Gali Baharav-Miara.

According to Likud sources, they demand that the chosen representative be from their party, and not from another party. "The agreed candidate must be from the Likud," they said.

The Shas party, on the other hand, has made it clear that, as far as they are concerned, Levin and Deri have already reached a decision, "The election of Azulai as a representative of the committee has been signed and is being fully pursued by our party," Shas representatives said.

In addition to Azulai, six other Knesset members have submitted their candidacy for the position: Avihai Boaron, Yulia Malinovsky, Yoav Segalovich, Moshe Saada, Yitzhak Kroizer and Simcha Rothman.