The IDF, ISA, and Mossad confirmed in a joint statement on Tuesday, that overnight, with the direction of the ISA, the IAF struck and eliminated the terrorist Hassan Ali Mahmoud Bdeir, a terrorist in Hezbollah's Unit 3900 and the Iranian Quds Force, in the Dahieh area, a key stronghold of the Hezbollah terrorist organization.

According to the IDF, Bdeir recently operated in cooperation with the Hamas terrorist organization, directed Hamas terrorists, and assisted them in planning and advancing a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians.

Given the immediacy of the threat, Bdeir was struck immediately in order to eliminate the threat posed by a terror attack intended to harm Israeli civilians.

"Hezbollah’s terrorist activity constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon and poses a threat to Israel and its citizens," the IDF stated.

Media in Lebanon reported that at least three people were killed and seven were injured in the Israeli strike.