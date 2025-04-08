The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, held a situational assessment and field tour today (Tuesday) in the area of the Morag corridor in the Gaza Strip and in the combat zones of the Golani Brigade and the 188th Brigade. He was accompanied by the Commanding Officer of the Southern Command, MG Yaniv Asor, the Commander of the 36th Division, BG Moran Omer, and other commanders.

The Chief of the General Staff spoke with commanders and soldiers of the 36th Division operating in the field and approved the plans for the continuation of operations.

Zamir told the soldiers, "You, the troops of the 36th Division, have returned to operate in the Gaza Strip, in an area where IDF troops are operating for the first time, the Morag Corridor, in an operation that caught the enemy by surprise, resulted in the elimination of dozens of terrorists, and led to the locating of numerous weapons. You are applying significant pressure. I expect you to bring about the defeat of Hamas’ Rafah Brigade and to achieve victory wherever you operate."

"As we approach Passover, the holiday of Freedom, the objective of our operation here is clear and just — the return of all our hostages, the achievement of victory, and the dismantling of Hamas," he said.

The Chief of the General Staff expressed his appreciation for the commanders and soldiers of the 36th Division and the Southern Command, who have been operating for an extended period of time and have achieved significant accomplishments and victories in combat, both in the Gaza Strip and along Israel’s northern border.