IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari made a special statement early Monday morning, and said that the IDF will intensify and expand its attacks in Lebanon.

"In the last few hours we have identified Hezbollah's preparations to attack the citizens of the State of Israel. The IDF started bombing about an hour ago."

"In the near future, the IDF will attack terrorist targets in the Lebanon area to remove the threats," Hagari said.

He also read a message to all the residents of the villages in southern Lebanon: "We call on everyone who is near assets or inside houses where Hezbollah is hiding weapons to move away from them immediately. This is for your safety and protection."

"Hezbollah is endangering you and your families. Hezbollah plans to launch these weapons towards the territory of the State of Israel. Move away from them immediately for your protection."