The Spanish Civil Guard arrested three suspects today (Tuesday) as part of an operation against the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Barcelona.

The three are suspected of involvement in the supplying of components for assembling suicide explosive drones. Searches for Hezbollah infrastructure are also being conducted in the city of Girona.

Spanish media outlets report that the investigation is related to an operation conducted last July in cooperation with German authorities, with the aim of dismantling Hezbollah's production and supply networks in Europe. Based on the documents seized at the time, investigators were able to move forward and carry out the arrests and raids they conducted today.

During the previous wave of arrests, four suspects were captured on suspicion of supplying components for the production of suicide drones that are launched from Lebanon towards Israel. Among those arrested at the time were two businessmen of Lebanese origin who hold Spanish citizenship and who are suspected of using various companies, including a toy company, to disguise their true activities.