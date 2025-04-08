The deal the Trump Administration is attempting to reach with the Iranian government on Iran's nuclear program would allow Iran to maintain a civilian nuclear program, i24NEWS reported Tuesday evening, citing a source familiar with the talks.

"Iran will be able to maintain a civilian nuclear program for electricity production, such as the reactor in Bushehr, even if it has to completely dismantle its nuclear [weapons] program," the source stated.

The source added, "Trump said that Iran will not have nuclear weapons; military nuclear facilities no, but civilian nuclear yes. Therefore, even if the facilities that contain the centrifuges and enable uranium enrichment have to be destroyed, Iran will be able to retain a civilian nuclear program."

Israeli officials told i24NEWS that "there is a low chance that the Iranians will agree to a nuclear agreement along the lines of the Libyan outline."

Yesterday, US President Donald Trump stated during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the US will begin "direct talks" with Iran on Iran's nuclear weapons program this weekend.

"We are having direct talks with Iran. On Saturday we will have a very big meeting and we will see what can happen. i think everybody agrees that a deal would be preferable to doing the obvious, and the obvious is not something that I want to be involved with, or frankly that anyone here wants to be involved with," Trump said. He noted that the situation is "getting to be very dangerous territory. Hopefully, those talks will be successful, and I think it would be in Iran's best interests if they are."

Upon the conclusion of his visit to Washington today, Netanyahu stated that he and Trump "agree that Iran will not have nuclear weapons. This can be done by agreement, but only if this agreement is Libyan style: They go in, blow up the installations, dismantle all of the equipment, under American supervision and carried out by America – this would be good."

"The second possibility, that will not be, is that they drag out the talks and then there is the military option. Everyone understands this. We spoke about this at length," Netanyahu said.