The IDF on Thursday morning published footage from the camera of the UAV which identified explosives in a baby stroller earlier this week.

On Tuesday, IDF Arabic spokesman Avichay Adraee said, "Palestinian terrorists are using the civilian population and using roads and infrastructure - but the ones who pay the price are the civilians."

Turning to Tulkarm's residents, he added, "It's time that the population told these terror bullies, 'Enough, get away from us.'"

Following the IDF's announcement, Israeli President Isaac Herzog commented on the placement of explosives in the stroller: "A bomb in a baby’s stroller! This photo, taken by the IDF in Tulkarem, shows just one of the sick and cynical ways Palestinian terrorists abuse civilians and human life."

He added: "Let there be no doubt. Like the monsters who brutally murdered the 6 hostages in cold blood, Iranian-backed terrorists of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and their partners in terror and hate have no regard for the value of life. They happily endanger their own people, and celebrate death.

"In the face of these crimes against humanity, Israel will continue to work to protect all civilian life, and fight relentlessly against the evil of terror."