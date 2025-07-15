תיעוד מפעילות כוחות צה״ל בבית חאנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that the Givati Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, and the 646th and Northern Gaza Brigade, under the command of the 99th Division, are operating in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza.

Troops from the Givati Brigade eliminated dozens of terrorists at close range and dismantled terrorist infrastructure, including weapons and underground tunnel routes, in coordination with troops from the Combat Engineering Corps.

The troops located and dismantled a launcher used by the Hamas terrorist organization to fire toward the territory of the State of Israel.

Reservist troops from the 646th Brigade located an explosives site and an Israeli Air Force aircraft, directed by the operating ground troops, struck and dismantled the explosives site.

Troops from the Northern Gaza Brigade, in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, eliminated a terrorist carrying weapons in the Beit Hanoun area.

Troops under the Southern Command continue to operate in the Gaza Strip in order to protect the civilians of the State of Israel, and residents of the communities near the Gaza Strip in particular.