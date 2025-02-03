IDF troops, the ISA, and the Border Police have been operating in recent days in Tulkarm, as part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria.

So far, three terrorists have been eliminated, and more than 50 terrorists have been apprehended.

Additionally, the forces located a workshop for manufacturing explosives and dismantled approximately 45 explosives that were planted under roads and intended to harm our troops.

The IDF stated: " The security forces will continue their counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria in order to ensure the security of Israel’s citizens."

credit: דובר צה"ל

