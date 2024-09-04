During counterterrorism activity in the area of Tulkarm, IDF soldiers eliminated two armed terrorists during exchanges of fire. An M-16 rifle was located adjacent to the terrorists.

Additionally, the soldiers located an explosive inside of a baby stroller. During the counterterrorism operation, an explosives laboratory was demolished, as well as several improvised explosive devices and materials to create explosives.

Furthermore, on Tuesday, an IDF aircraft struck a terrorist cell shortly after they were identified hurling explosives and shooting at security forces who were operating to thwart terror in the area of Tulkarm.

Overnight, security forces apprehended 14 suspects in Judea and Samaria. In Al-Khader, Tekoa, and Beit Sahour, six wanted suspects were apprehended, and an Airsoft rifle was confiscated.

In the area of Samaria, two wanted individuals were apprehended, and materials to create explosives were confiscated. In Hebron and Idna, six additional wanted individuals were apprehended.

President Isaac Herzog commented on the placement of explosives in the stroller: "A bomb in a baby’s stroller! This photo, taken by the IDF in Tulkarem, shows just one of the sick and cynical ways Palestinian terrorists abuse civilians and human life."

He added: "Let there be no doubt. Like the monsters who brutally murdered the 6 hostages in cold blood, Iranian-backed terrorists of Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and their partners in terror and hate have no regard for the value of life. They happily endanger their own people, and celebrate death.

"In the face of these crimes against humanity, Israel will continue to work to protect all civilian life, and fight relentlessly against the evil of terror."