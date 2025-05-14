השמדת המטענים בטולכרם דובר צה"ל

During the week, IDF soldiers conducting counterterrorism activity in the area of Tulkarm located an explosives lab containing over 200 explosives of various kinds, as well as approximately 150 kilograms of materials used to manufacture explosives.

The lab was dismantled along with the explosives.

The explosives that were dismantled Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit

As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, security forces operated to thwart terror in the area of Beita over the past several nights.

During the counterterrorism operation, the forces apprehended three wanted suspects, including one suspected of planting an explosive device in the village of Beita that severely injured a reservist from the 9221st battalion approximately two weeks ago.

פעילות הכוחות בצפון השומרון דובר צה"ל

אמש, כוחות הביטחון פעלו ברחבי יהודה ושומרון לסיכול טרור, עצרו 18 מבוקשים והחרימו נשק אחד ואמצעי לחימה נוספים.