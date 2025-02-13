The Tequila rapid intervention team was called on Thursday to the city of Hedera in northwestern Israel due to a report of an illegal infiltrator who allegedly told his family that he intended to carry out a terror attack in the city.

The security forces located the suspect, a resident of Tulkarm in Samaria, at a construction site in Hadera. The suspect was taken for questioning by the ISA.

Together with the suspected terrorist, an additional suspect, who allegedly cared for lodging for him, was arrested. The security forces found that the main suspect did not work at the construction site, and the circumstances of his entry into Israeli territory are being investigated.

The ISA is investigating the details of the incident, including if the suspect indeed planned to carry out a terror attack in the area.