Senior Hamas member Khalil al-Hayya , who is considered the deputy of the group’s leader Yahya Sinwar, told Al Jazeera on Sunday that there would be no agreement for the release of hostages and a ceasefire without the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Philadelphi and Netzarim corridors.

On the recent negotiations for a deal, al-Hayya said that "several technical committees continued the discussions, but [Hamas] did not take part in them and they did not reach any results.

The Biden administration has been pushing an outline for a ceasefire and hostage release deal that President Joe Biden first laid out in May, but Hamas has repeatedly rejected all proposals.

Last Sunday, two Egyptian security sources told Reuters that talks over a possible ceasefire in Gaza and hostage release deal ended without agreement in Cairo.

Last Thursday, the security cabinet decided to approve the continued presence of IDF troops along the Philadelphi Corridor, as part of a possible deal for the release of hostages.

Eight cabinet members supported the decision, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant voted against and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir abstained from voting.

On Sunday, after the IDF recovered the bodies of six hostages who had been murdered by Hamas in recent days, Gallant said that Israel must back down from its decision not to give up control of the Philadelphi corridor.

“The cabinet must gather immediately and reverse the decision made on Thursday. It is too late for the hostages who were murdered in cold blood. We must bring back the hostages that are still being held by Hamas. The State of Israel will pursue all Hamas leaders and murderers," Gallant said.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in response to Gallant, "The Cabinet will not allow a deal of surrender that would harm Israel's security. Intelligence and national responsibility must prevail and guide our decision-making."