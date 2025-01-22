The head of the Mossad, David Barnea, and the head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet), Ronen Bar, visited Egypt on Monday evening and met with the head of Egyptian intelligence.

According to a report Tuesday on Kan 11 News, the parties discussed a range of issues including the Philadelphi Corridor, the deportation of heavy terrorists who will begin to be released starting next Saturday, and the manner of the IDF's withdrawal from the Netzarim Corridor.

The report stated that, as part of the agreement, Egypt will participate in the establishment of the inspection mechanism that will be conducted for those crossing the Netzarim Corridor.

An Egyptian-American company is slated to be responsible for the inspection for vehicles wishing to cross the Netzarim Corridor.

According to the agreement, IDF troops are to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor, and inspections will not be conducted for pedestrians but only for those moving by vehicle.

The report also said that recently, in preparation for the implementation of the agreement, the IDF has begun to plan the redeployment of forces around Gaza.

As part of the agreement, the IDF will establish a buffer zone into which residents of the Gaza Strip will not be allowed to enter.