The IDF on Friday evening, shortly after 9:30 p.m., identified that a missile had been launched from Yemen.

“Aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is requested to follow the Home Front Command’s defensive guidelines,” it said.

Several minutes later, sirens were sounded in the Dead Sea and Judea areas.

The IDF subsequently said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."

At 9:48 p.m., the Home Front Command said that the incident has concluded and residents can exit the protected spaces.

Magen David Adom said, “Following the missile fire from Yemen toward the State of Israel, MDA’s 101 emergency dispatch has not received any calls regarding impacts or casualties.”

On Tuesday morning, shortly after 5:45 a.m., the IDF identified that a missile was launched from Yemen toward Israeli territory.

A few minutes later, sirens were activated in Gush Dan, the Sharon region, and the Shfela.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit later updated that the missile was successfully intercepted.

The IDF on Monday morning struck and dismantled military infrastructure belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime at the Hudaydah port.

Among the military infrastructure struck were engineering vehicles used to reestablish the port's infrastructure, fuel containers, naval vessels used for military activities and force against the State of Israel and vessels in the maritime zone adjacent to the port, and additional terror infrastructure used by the Houthi terrorist regime.

Defense Minister Israel Katz confirmed that "the IDF has just struck terror targets belonging to the Houthi terror regime at the port of Hudaydah, forcefully thwarting any attempt to restore terror infrastructure which we struck previously."

The Defense Minister emphasized, "As I have clarified in the past, Yemen is no different from Tehran. The Houthis will pay a heavy price for launching missiles at the State of Israel. We will continue to act at all times, everywhere, to protect the State of Israel."

