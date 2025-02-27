The Hamas terror group responded Thursday afternoon to a statement by Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz that the terror group had planned to attack Jewish towns during the period of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel.

In their response, Hamas denied the accusations, claiming, "We did not plan to Israeli soldiers and towns during the ceasefire."

Rejecting Katz's statement, the terror group claimed: "The statements regarding preservation of the border area between Gaza and Egypt as a buffer zone is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement, and an attempt to disrupt it and thwart it."

"We stress our full commitment to the ceasefire agreement and all its sections, and our willingness to continue negotiations for the second stage in the agreement."

Earlier on Thursday, reports said that Hamas was willing to extend the first stage of the agreement which saw hostages kidnapped during the October 7 massacre released in exchange for the freeing of convicted and dangerous terrorists.

Hamas spokesman Abdul-Latif al-Qanua said that the terror group was planning to extend the first stage of the deal or merge the first and second stages, but only according to the group's "red lines."